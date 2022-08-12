Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state.

The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge and soon crossed over into West Baton Rouge Parish. Sources said the chase eventually moved onto US 190 and made it all the way to LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The truck crashed in the area of Oakland Road in Lakeland.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects appeared to be tied to an armed robbery investigation in Mississippi. Officials in Pass Christian, Mississippi said the crime happened around 5 a.m. Friday when one of the suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint. The chase began after the robbers' truck was spotted in Baton Rouge.

Two people were taken into custody after the chase ended, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. One suspect surrendered immediately after the wreck. The second person ran away into a wooded area and was taken into custody.

Those suspects have not been identified as of Friday afternoon.