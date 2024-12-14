54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family displaced after house caught fire on Topeka Street

2 hours 5 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, December 14 2024 Dec 14, 2024 December 14, 2024 5:20 AM December 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A single family home on Topeka Street caught fire Friday night, just after 9:30.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the house.

Fire officials said that one adult and two children made it safely outside.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the rest of the home sustained significant smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days