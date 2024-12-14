Family displaced after house caught fire on Topeka Street

BATON ROUGE - A single family home on Topeka Street caught fire Friday night, just after 9:30.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the house.

Fire officials said that one adult and two children made it safely outside.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the rest of the home sustained significant smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.