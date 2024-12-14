54°
Latest Weather Blog
Family displaced after house caught fire on Topeka Street
BATON ROUGE - A single family home on Topeka Street caught fire Friday night, just after 9:30.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the house.
Fire officials said that one adult and two children made it safely outside.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but the rest of the home sustained significant smoke damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tire shop stacks tires so high it blocks neighbor's view, blight court...
-
EBR School District hosting mid-year hiring event this weekend
-
2une In Previews: Voice actor for Scooby Doo, man behind 'Leatherface' hosting...
-
EBRSO: Man arrested after Zachary drug bust; meth, cocaine, body armor amongst...
-
New ALDI location opens up in north Baton Rouge