Suspected carjacker leads law enforcement on cross-parish pursuit after holding gun to woman's head
BATON ROUGE - A suspect was arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Denham Springs and fleeing, leading multiple agencies on a cross-parish chase.
The Denham Springs Police Department said the first call regarding the incident came in shortly after 11 a.m. A woman said the suspect came up to her car and put a gun to her head before stealing her vehicle in the parking lot of the Denham Springs Walmart.
The suspect drove from the Walmart into Baton Rouge where they crashed the vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road near Oak Villa. They led law enforcement on a short foot pursuit following the crash and were arrested.
There was no further information on the suspect's name, age or the charges they were arrested for.
