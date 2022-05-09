Suspected burglar crashed into concrete bridge support, died while fleeing deputies Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A suspected burglar died while fleeing sheriff's deputies after his vehicle went off-road and ended up beneath a bridge.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the driver but said the vehicle he was driving had been involved in several burglaries in the capital area. Deputies first began following the vehicle early Monday morning from a business on O'Neal Lane that had just been burglarized, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 4:30 a.m., as the suspect was driving down Central Thruway, he reportedly turned off his lights in an effort to evade law enforcement. The suspect then went into the grass, overcorrected and ended up driving across both sides of the roadway before going off-road again. The car traveled down an embankment and ended up beneath the bridge, where it struck a concrete pillar.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was partially shut down while authorities responded to the crash Monday morning.

Central Thruway is closed between Hamilton and Frenchtown Road. https://t.co/ABOeVXNXsb — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) May 9, 2022

This is a developing story.