Suspect who escaped Border Patrol custody still at large; search expands into St. Tammany Parish

PONCHATOULA — One of two suspects who escaped from U.S. Border Patrol custody is still at large on Tuesday, with Border Patrol taking over the search from authorities in Tangipahoa Parish.

The overnight search for the handcuffed suspect — 31-year-old Elvin Martinez of Honduras — took Tangipahoa Parish search crews into neighboring St. Tammany Parish along U.S. 190, near La. 1077. K-9 units lost track of Martinez and the search was called off around midnight, deputies noted.

Border Patrol will now be the primary agency handling the investigation due to the search leading outside of Tangipahoa Parish jurisdiction, deputies added.

Martinez was last seen wearing a long-sleeved camouflage shirt and blue jeans, with no shoes, and handcuffed in the front.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, agents conducted a traffic stop on I-12 eastbound at the Tangipahoa/St. Tammany Parish line around 6:45 a.m. on Monday. Three men in the vehicle were detained, but the driver and front seat passenger ran from agents, one headed north of the interstate and the other ran south. Both were barefoot and handcuffed in the front.

Officials say a report was received of a handcuffed man in a blue long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants trying to break into a mobile home on Dusty Lane off C.C. Road in the Bedico area.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker says they set up a perimeter, with the help of helicopters, drones, and a team of K-9's to suppress any possible movement. At 3 p.m., that suspect was taken back into custody when he emerged from the woods behind the Bedico Creek Trailer Park. He was identified as 26-year-old Eduin Gonzalez Avilez of Honduras.