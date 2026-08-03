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Multiple agencies searching Ponchatoula area for 2 suspects who escaped federal transport

2 hours 30 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 12:32 PM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the Robert and Ponchatoula area near I-12, Fire Tower Road and CC Road for two escaped suspects who were being transported through Tangipahoa Parish by a federal agency this morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspects, described as Hispanic males, were handcuffed and barefoot at the time of the escape. One escapee is wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and khaki shorts while the other is wearing a camouflage shirt. 

Details about the suspects' identities are being gathered by law enforcement. 

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Anyone with information regarding the escapees is urged to contact law enforcement. 

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