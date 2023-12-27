Suspect wanted in Osceola Street murder

47°
8 years 2 months 1 hour ago Tuesday, October 27 2015 Oct 27, 2015 October 27, 2015 12:42 PM October 27, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a shooting that took the life of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.

18-year-old Tyler Pointer is wanted for second degree murder by BRPD in connection with the shooting death of Monquel Yates, who was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Osceola Street on the night of Oct. 1.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire to find an unoccupied, parked vehicle with shattered glass and blood inside. Officers followed the trail of blood outside the vehicle to Yates’ body.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pointer is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

