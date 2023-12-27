47°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect wanted in Osceola Street murder
BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a shooting that took the life of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.
18-year-old Tyler Pointer is wanted for second degree murder by BRPD in connection with the shooting death of Monquel Yates, who was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Osceola Street on the night of Oct. 1.
Police said they responded to reports of gunfire to find an unoccupied, parked vehicle with shattered glass and blood inside. Officers followed the trail of blood outside the vehicle to Yates’ body.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pointer is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...