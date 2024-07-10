Suspect sought in robbery investigation at gas station off Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Police officers are looking for a man suspected of stealing from a gas station last month.

Officers say the robbery happened at Kangaroos Express at 4:30 a.m. on June 29.

Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted two pictures of the man on social media. He can be seen wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Baton Rouge Police.