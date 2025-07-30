74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect sought for shooting of 18-year-old found in Tangipahoa yard takes own life

2 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Friday, June 02 2023 Jun 2, 2023 June 02, 2023 7:38 AM June 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA - A suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in someone's yard reportedly took his own life during a standoff with deputies. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Tommie Diamond, 26, took his own life during a standoff with deputies while they were attempting to take him into custody for the shooting death of 18-year-old Calvin Felton. Felton was found in a yard in the village of Tangipahoa with a gunshot wound and later died in the hospital.

Late Thursday night, deputies learned Diamond was at a family member's home by using the tracker on his court-ordered ankle monitor. When deputies tried to contact him, Diamond reportedly barricaded himself inside the home with a handgun. After several hours of failed negotiations, law enforcement heard a single gunshot and it was found that Diamond had taken his own life. 

Trending News

Diamond was out of jail on bond for an August 2020 shooting that left a 21-year-old mother from Baton Rouge dead. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days