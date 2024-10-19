81°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect placed under arrest Friday in double homicide shooting
AMITE — Tangipahoa deputies arrested a suspect in connection to a double homicide case on Friday.
Ryan Snow, 21, was booked on two counts of 1st-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice after the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office used forensic evidence to identify Snow.
The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on July 23, 2024. Chrissy Jenkins, one of the victims, made a 911 call reporting she had been shot in her mobile home on M.L.K. Street. Officials arrived to find Jenkins and her partner Christopher Hegwood had succumbed to gunshot wounds. The couple were both in their late 20s.
Trending News
Anyone with additional information about this crime or any other suspects responsible can contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2008.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ talks with the 6th Congressional District candidates as early voting begins
-
Southern University breaks ground on new headquarters for campus police department
-
New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to...
-
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
-
Wine tasting event may give preview of Louisiana-grown wine thanks to Southern...