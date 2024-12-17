79°
Suspect in Swan Avenue shooting among two arrested for shooting death of 18-year-old on I-110
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a suspect in the Swan Avenue shooting that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, were arrested for the killing of an 18-year-old on I-110 North in March 2024.
The Baton Rouge Police Department say Yancey Jarrell Jr., 23, and George Applewhite III, 20, were booked for first-degree murder after a shooting on I-110 North resulted in the death of Jayrick Washington, 18.
Jarrell was previously booked for one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder after Diellon Daniels was killed in a Nov. 27 shooting near a barber shop on Swan Avenue.
Police initially stated they believed the shooting resulted from a road rage incident in March.
