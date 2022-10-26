73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man treated for overdose moments after crashing stolen car near Joor Road

36 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, October 26 2022 Oct 26, 2022 October 26, 2022 1:44 PM October 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man had to be treated for an apparent drug overdose right after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing law enforcement. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver panicked and tried to get away after spotting a sheriff's deputy near the intersection of Joor Road and Prescott Road around 1 p.m.

Despite the deputy making no immediate attempt to stop the driver, the man sped off and crashed less than a half-mile away, according to the sheriff's office. When paramedics and firefighters arrived, the driver was reportedly treated with NARCAN, a life-saving drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

No one was seriously hurt.

Trending News

It wasn't immediately clear what charges the driver might be facing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days