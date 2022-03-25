Suspect in Southern University shoot-out caught on campus days later, allegedly reached for weapon during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested another suspect tied to a gun battle outside a Southern University dormitory after he allegedly reached for a weapon during an on-campus traffic stop just days later.

Corey Taylor Jr., 18, was taken into custody Thursday after campus police flagged down the vehicle he was riding in. Officers said the car was stopped because of its suspected involvement in the shoot-out, which happened March 22 outside U.S. Jones Hall.

When police went to pat down Taylor and the driver, one officer spotted Taylor reaching for what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband, according to arrest documents. That officer then shouted "gun!" to alert the others, and Taylor was quickly disarmed and placed in handcuffs.

While in custody, Taylor admitted to carrying a weapon on campus the day of the shoot-out but denied ever firing it.

Taylor was arrested on two counts each of aggravated assault of a peace officer and carrying of a dangerous weapon on school property. He was also also booked for illegal carrying of weapons and drug charges after police found marijuana and a digital scale in his bag.

Police records said Taylor is not enrolled at the university.

A student, identified as Jamilla Wilson, was arrested Wednesday for her alleged role in the shoot-out. She told police two men exchanged gunfire after getting into an argument on campus.