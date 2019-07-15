Suspect in I-10 shooting arrested, facing attempted murder charge

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after he shot a woman along the interstate in Baton Rouge then fled the state.

On July 2 just before 2 a.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the scene of I-10 East near the I-110 split for a woman walking on the interstate. At the scene, authorities discovered the woman had been shot in the chest.

During an investigation, authorities were able to identify Gerry Byrd as the shooter.

According to the arrest report, Byrd and the victim were staying at a motel in Port Allen. At some point, Byrd started acting aggressive and irate and the two decided to head back to Natchez, Mississippi.

While driving, the victim took a wrong turn and Byrd became suspicious. He allegedly pulled out one of two guns from the victim's purse and began to beat her with the weapon.

The woman eventually pulled the vehicle over at which point Byrd shot her. The victim got out of the vehicle and was later found walking along the roadway.

Byrd was found at a gas station in Woodville, Mississippi. Authorities say Byrd tried to run into the building with a car and assaulted a clerk.

When police arrived at the gas station, Byrd tried to charge them but was shot in the process.

Arrest documents show that Byrd was recently released from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery.

Byrd was charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.