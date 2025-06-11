Suspect in drive-by murder of 8-year-old, other shootings arrested in BR educator's killing

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man already indicted for the killing of an 8-year-old as a second suspect in an Airline Highway shooting that killed a community educator, BRPD officials said Wednesday.

Roger Parker, 20, was booked for first-degree murder in the September 2024 killing of Teressa Calligan on Airline Highway and Greenwell Street.

He previously was indicted for murder in the November 2024 drive-by killing of 8-year-old Diellon Daniels on Swan Avenue and was linked to a double shooting on Fairchilds Street during Southern University's 2024 homecoming weekend.

Parker is the second suspect police arrested; Tuesday, officials booked David Catherine for first-degree murder. Catherine, who had the rap name "RealBleeda," is affiliated with the "Bleedas" street gang and gathered attention from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill after visiting his former middle school.

Officials confirmed Parker is also affiliated with the Bleedas.

Two other children were injured in the drive-by shooting that killed Diellon Daniels; Tremell Harris, Yancey Jarrell and Kendrick Profit were also arrested for murder and pleaded not guilty alongside Parker in that shooting.