Suspect in custody hangs himself in Zachary Police holding cell

ZACHARY - Zachary Police say a suspect died by suicide just hours after being arrested Thursday night.

Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence says the man had been arrested after a child came into the police department around 8 p.m., complaining the suspect and a woman were arguing in the parking lot outside. When officers went to investigate, the man ran away. After chasing him down, the suspect was escorted back to the station and placed in a holding cell.

At some point before 10 p.m., officers went to check on the suspect and found he had hung himself with his shirt. Officers immediately began performing chest compressions and called for further aid, but the man was unable to be revived.

Chief Lawrence says the department has a policy of taking away shoelaces, belts and anything else that they believe prisoners could harm themselves with, but they don't take their clothes.

The suspect's name has not been revealed pending the notification of next-of-kin.