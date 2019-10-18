Suspect in custody after standoff near elementary school in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY - A Morgan City elementary school was temporarily closed early Friday morning as a SWAT team took down a suspect who had apparently been barricaded in a location on the same street.

According to KWBJ TV 22, a SWAT team took the suspect into custody peacefully between 4:00 and 4:30 on Monday morning.

There were no casualties.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, will be medically evaluated and then charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Morgan City Police (MCPD) did not find a weapon in the home but discovered a laser device that can be used to aid in aiming a firearm.

According to MCPD, the suspect's family members were in the home.

But it remains to be seen if they were being held against their will or remained there voluntarily.

MCPD will continue its investigation and issue a statement later in the morning.