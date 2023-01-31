Suspect had kid in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at WBR truck stop

PORT ALLEN - A driver led troopers on a chase through multiple parishes before being cornered at a truck stop along I-10 late Tuesday afternoon.

The chase unfolded after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate in Iberville Parish when the driver refused to pulled over for a traffic stop. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said the driver was suspected of carrying drugs and also had a small child in the vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end after the driver crashed near a gas station at the LA 415 exit, where the suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

Two passengers, including the child, were in the car at the time. Only the driver, who had a leg injury, was hurt in the crash.