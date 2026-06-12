Suspect dead after Texas shooting kills 1 and leaves 9 others in the hospital, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say the suspect in a West Texas shooting that killed one person and injured nine others is dead.

The shooter had been locked in a standoff Friday morning with police in Midland, Texas, hours after the shooting began.

Midland police said the active shooter situation ended hours after the gunfire erupted in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital.

Police did not immediately say how the suspect died.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A shooter opened fire in the West Texas city of Midland in an attack Friday morning that left one person dead and at least nine others injured, the city's mayor said.

The suspect was in a standoff with officers about two hours after the shooting that erupted around 8 a.m. in one part of the city before ending up near a veterinary hospital, police said.

It sounded like at least 40 shots were fired, said Andrea Mendias who works at an auto body shop near the veterinary hospital.

Video from Mendias showed officers pouring out of the back of an armored police vehicle and police deploying robots into the area.

Mayor Lori Blong said the situation was still evolving and that officers were containing the situation.

Midland Memorial Hospital said four people were in the operating room and five others were in stable condition.

The city with about 140,000 residents sits in the heart of the state’s oil region and was near the site of a deadly shooting rampage just six years ago.

In that shooting, a gunman who had been fired from his oil services job killed seven people and wounded two dozen others while firing at random as he drove around the Odessa and Midland areas. The two cities are more than 300 miles (482 kilometers) west of Dallas.