Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating

HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road.

During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They returned gunfire, striking and killing the suspect.

Officials said they've had several run-ins with the unidentified suspect in the past, and he was threatening to damage his property and harm himself before deputies arrived Sunday.

State Police is currently at the scene to investigate the shooting. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route due to the heavy police presence in the area.

No officers were hurt in the altercation.

This is a developing story.