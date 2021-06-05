Suspect booked in N. 40th Street homicide

BATON ROUGE - A suspect has been booked into the Baton Rouge Parish Prison in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Trenton Jones.

Darrius Dixon, 23, was arrested in Michigan on May 18 by U.S. Marshals and extradited to Baton Rouge.

At around 7:45 a.m. on January 13, Baton Rouge Police were called to the 1100 block of N. 40th Street where Jones was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Dixon has been charged with second-degree murder.