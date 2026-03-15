80°
Latest Weather Blog
Ponchatoula man dies following crash on La. 42 in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE — A Ponchatoula man died following a crash on La. 42 near Log Cabin Road in Ascension Parish Saturday night.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 6 p.m., killing 28-year-old Christian Harrell of Ponchatoula.
Troopers said Harrell was traveling at a high rate of speed on La. 42 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he went off the left side of the road, entered a ditch and struck a utility pole.
Harrell, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge dance instructor shares her journey with diabetes
-
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School invites community to step back in...
-
Three Republicans, one Democrat trying to fill vacant state House seat for...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Progress Road
-
Vehicle fire causes damage to mechanic shop on South Choctaw Drive in...
Sports Video
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead