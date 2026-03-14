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Baton Rouge man killed following fatal shooting in LaPlace

1 hour 58 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 3:05 PM March 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE — A Baton Rouge man was shot to death following a Friday night shooting in LaPlace. 

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. near Williamsburg Drive and Bedford Drive.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find Jackie Dempsey of Baton Rouge suffering from a single gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

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Deputies said the early stages of the investigation show that this was a targeted attack.

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