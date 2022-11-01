Latest Weather Blog
Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday
ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center.
Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Plank Road. Once officers took him to the jail, his behavior prompted police to instead bring him to a hospital.
After Smith was released to paramedics, who took him to the hospital. Once there, he escaped the medical facility, kicking off a search in the surrounding area around 2 p.m.
Smith was taken back into custody soon afterward.
Trending News
Once Smith's out of the hospital, police plan to book him for domestic abuse with strangulation, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with drugs and as a felon with a firearm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
-
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues...
-
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of sex offenders on Halloween
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent