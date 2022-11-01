Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday

ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center.

Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Plank Road. Once officers took him to the jail, his behavior prompted police to instead bring him to a hospital.

After Smith was released to paramedics, who took him to the hospital. Once there, he escaped the medical facility, kicking off a search in the surrounding area around 2 p.m.

Smith was taken back into custody soon afterward.

Once Smith's out of the hospital, police plan to book him for domestic abuse with strangulation, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with drugs and as a felon with a firearm.