72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect back in police custody after escaping hospital Tuesday

4 hours 7 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 2:07 PM November 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

ZACHARY - A man arrested by police and later admitted into the hospital for a mental health concern managed to escape the care of clinical workers Tuesday, prompting a search of the area around Lane Regional Medical Center.

Baker Police said the suspect, 22-year-old Arnold Smith, was first detained after officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Plank Road. Once officers took him to the jail, his behavior prompted police to instead bring him to a hospital.

After Smith was released to paramedics, who took him to the hospital. Once there, he escaped the medical facility, kicking off a search in the surrounding area around 2 p.m.

Smith was taken back into custody soon afterward. 

Trending News

Once Smith's out of the hospital, police plan to book him for domestic abuse with strangulation, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with drugs and as a felon with a firearm.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days