Suspect arrested after woman is killed after being struck by two cars along Livingston Parish highway

DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman was killed while walking along La. 447 after she was hit by two cars, State Police said.

The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Deasha Doucet, who was walking along La. 447 near Andrews Road in Livingston Parish on Wednesday around 10 p.m. Troopers arrested 69-year-old Joseph J. Casselberry Jr. of St. Amant on Thursday in connection to the hit-and-run crash. He is being charged with hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

According to State Police, Doucet was walking south near the center of the southbound lane. At the same time, a pickup truck was also going south and struck her before continuing south on La. 447.

Doucet was then struck by a 2021 Kia K5, LSP said. The driver of the K5 stopped to help Doucet and reported the crash.

When authorities arrived, Doucet was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Her father, Michael Doucet, expressed his disbelief at his daughter's death.

"Why'd my child have to be taken from me?" Doucet said. "She still had plenty more years and it's like I've been robbed."