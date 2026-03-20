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BRPD: One in critical condition after shooting on Ozark Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working a reported shooting on Ozark Street, officials told WBRZ.
The shooting was reported around 8:50 p.m. at the 3800 block of Ozark Street. The victim is in critical condition and the gunshot is self-inflicted, emergency officials said.
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Officials had no information regarding any victims or their age.
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