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Livingston deputies: Man dead after shooting at McDonald's parking lot in Watson

2 days 1 minute 48 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 9:05 PM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WATSON - A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Watson, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

One man was found dead at the scene, deputies say. Officials say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies are searching for two suspects.

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Anyone with information should call deputies at 225-686-2241.

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