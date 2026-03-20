Livingston deputies: Man dead after shooting at McDonald's parking lot in Watson

WATSON - A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Watson, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

One man was found dead at the scene, deputies say. Officials say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Sheriff Jason Ard says deputies are searching for two suspects.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 225-686-2241.