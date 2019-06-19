92°
Latest Weather Blog
Survey sees biggest US honeybee winter die-off yet
WASHINGTON (AP) - A survey of beekeeper shows that winter hit U.S. honeybees hard with the highest loss rate yet.
The annual nationwide survey by the Bee Informed Partnership from several universities finds that nearly 38% of honeybee colonies died this past winter, nearly 9 percentage points higher than the average winter loss.
University of Maryland's Dennis vanEngelsdorp, president of the bee partnership and co-author of the survey, says beekeepers had been seeing fewer winter colony losses until now.
He calls Wednesday's results troubling.
Bees pollinate $15 billion worth of U.S. food crops. One-third of the human diet comes from pollinators.
For more than a decade, bees have been in trouble with scientists blaming mites, diseases, pesticides and loss of food.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republic hiring more workers, buying new equipment in effort to improve trash...
-
Condos along popular Baton Rouge getaway burned; pets still missing
-
Parents brawl during youth baseball game after disagreeing with 13-year-old umpire
-
Republic Services to address trash pickup complaints in Wednesday news conference
-
Many look for alternatives to EBR school cuts
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field