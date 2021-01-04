Surveillance video captured footage of 15-year-old allegedly beating his mother to death

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - A Texas teenager allegedly beat his own mother to death over the weekend.

According to CNN, local police said the 15-year-old teen was charged with murder after surveillance video captured him pummeling his mother until she died as a result of her injuries.

The alleged murder occurred in the city of McKinney, which is about 37 miles north of Dallas.

Texas Police issued a news release Sunday (Jan. 3), explaining that the boy's father called authorities to the family's home around 1 a.m. that morning. They went on to report that the boy's mother, identified as 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney, was found dead inside of the house.

Police said that after searching the area, officers took the boy into custody.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this extremely difficult time," McKinney Police said in a statement, adding that their investigation into the case remains ongoing.