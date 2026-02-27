Former Broome aide Courtney Scott released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after corruption arrest

BATON ROUGE — Courtney Scott, a former aide to former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday after she was booked on conspiracy and money laundering charges connected to a probe of city-parish programs.

Scott was booked into the parish jail on Thursday on a $25,000 bond. The WBRZ Investigative Unit confronted her as she left the jail on Friday morning. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Scott was one of two people named by the Attorney General's Office in a corruption probe, with Veronica Mathis, a local businesswoman, also booked on charges including conspiracy, theft, bribery, money laundering and public contract fraud. Scott was also arrested on malfeasance in office.

Scott worked for Broome until July 2024, when she was accused of beating a man outside a Baton Rouge nightclub. She resigned, and a video of the incident popped up after a lawsuit was filed.

A probe led by the attorney general's office previously resulted in the indictment of five people with ties to the Capital Area Transit System, including Metro Council member Cleve Dunn Jr.

Scott and Mathis were arrested as part of an investigation into the Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge initiative, which was behind Broome's "Summer of Hope" events in 2024.

The program was intended to reduce violence in the city. The Advocate newspaper reported Wednesday that Mathis’ company received city-parish funds totaling more than $50,000 between 2020 and 2024.