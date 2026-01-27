Super Bowl LX marks 25th consecutive year at least one former LSU player competes for Lombardi Trophy

BATON ROUGE – LSU has had at least one former player in every Super Bowl for the last quarter-century.

LSU's 25-year stretch of Super Bowl appearances is the longest active streak in college football, the school said.

On Feb. 8, six former Tigers will compete for the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

Five former Tigers — offensive tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Bradyn Swinson and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy — are on the Patriots' roster. At the same time, the Seahawks will start former Tiger guard Anthony Bradford.

In program history, 50 former Tigers have combined to win 61 Super Bowl rings, with Patriots running back Kevin Faulkholding three Super Bowl rings to lead all former LSU players.

Nine former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the most recent, winning championships with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. Other Tigers with a pair of Super Bowl rings include Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster.