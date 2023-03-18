Super Bowl champion Justin Reid parades through Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Super Bowl Champion and Prairieville native Justin Reid paraded down the streets of Ascension Parish for his friends and family at Dutchtown High School.

“Justin loves his hometown, loves his school and it was like without a doubt he was coming home to celebrate with his hometown family,” his mother Sharon Guillory-Reid said.

In February, Reid captured his first Super Bowl ring as a key contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former standout from Dutchtown High School committed to Stanford University in 2015 and was ranked as one of the best safeties in the 2018 NFL draft. After spending three years with the Houston Texans, Reid signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Saturday he went back to his hometown to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.

“He serves as a role model for us and someone that we look up to on and off the field as a man. So for that we appreciate him,” Dutchtown football player Kaden Mackey said.

Reid spent the day speaking to family, friends, former coaches and football players that see him as a leader in the community.

“Special feeling, it was really really cool and it had some special surprises at the end,” Reid said.

Ascension Parish celebrated their champion with more awards. Reid was given the key to the parish, inducted to the Dutchtown Hall of Fame and named honorary sheriff.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, Sheriff Reid kind of has a nice ring to it,” Reid said.

Winning a Super Bowl is such a rare accomplishment that few get to experience. According to the Ohio State University, only 0.023% of high school football players make it to the NFL.

“Man the feeling is so surreal. When the clock hits zero and we won I just took a second to look around and watch all the confetti fall and then it just kind of sets in. All the work, the passion, the pain, guys having surgeries and playing through injuries. It all came to this moment man and it was all worth it. Beautiful feeling and we got another shot of doing it again this year,” Reid said.