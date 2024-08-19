Sunday service proceeds after car crashed through Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church

BATON ROUGE - After a car crashed through the sanctuary of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, the congregation showed up to Sunday worship as usual, just in a different location.

The church held their Sunday service inside of the building's family life center after Tervont Johnson was arrested for crashing through the church on Scenic Highway and reportedly told officers he had been "riding with demons" prior to the crash.

The damage to the church totaled around $100,000.

"We didn't have to leave the campus to go and have a service so we were blessed and we thank god for it," said Reverend Tommy Cain, the Interim Pastor.

No one was in the sanctuary when Johnson crashed his car. He walked away without a scratch.

"Thank God nobody was hurt, thank God the young man that was driving the vehicle was not hurt. Don't have all the details of what happened or how it happened but we're just thankful no blood was shed," Cain said.

Cain said the church community has remained strong.

"We all come together, we come together in prayer, and we come together in love and we're waiting on God because he's the end of our faith," Cain said. "We thank people for their love and support, their prayers, just keep praying for us."