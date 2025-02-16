Sunday PM Forecast: Winter is not done yet; more rain on the way

Clear and cool conditions will prevail on Monday. However, even colder temperatures will arrive behind the region's next round of rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A strong push of cooler and drier air has made its presence known. By Monday morning, some areas could experience a light freeze. This would primarily be for areas in southwest Mississippi where temperatures could dip below 32° for an hour or two. Lows might manage to hit freezing in a few neighborhoods as far south as the I-10/12 corridor, but that would be brief. In Baton Rouge, look for a low near 35°. The cold temperatures could damage or kill sensitive vegetation, especially if plants have begun to leaf out and bloom. For areas north of the interstate, it's not a bad idea to protect pets and plants. After the cold start, a sunny sky will push highs into the low-60s on Monday afternoon - about 5° below average. It will not be nearly as breezy; expect an east wind at 5-10 mph.

Up Next: Overnight lows will moderate on Monday night ahead of the next rainmaker. Temperatures will remain below average on Tuesday, held in check by a mainly cloudy sky. Spotty showers will be a possibility during the day, but the best shot of rain will arrive at night. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight Tuesday. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not a chief concern. Another push of cold air, possibly the coldest since January, will follow after the rain. Clearing skies will move lows into the upper-20s late this week. This could be impactful as recent warmth has initiated some plant growth. And with a wind to stir things around, cold alerts might be issued. Despite sunshine, afternoons will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

