Sunday PM Forecast: Wet pattern persists, keeping temperatures in check

Rain gear will be necessary into the upcoming workweek as the wet pattern continues. Periods of heavy rain are possible, and the rain will keep high temperatures in check.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated evening showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Sunday night. Rain chances will steadily decrease as midnight nears, allowing for a brief lull in storm activity. As that happens, skies will turn partly cloudy. However, more storms will pop off near the coast in the 2-4 a.m. timeframe. These will expand in coverage through the rest of the night, resulting in another round of widely scattered storms early Monday. Rain chances will be highest along and south of I-10/12. While some might avoid these storms, they will be out there. Be sure to 2une-In with Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan starting at 5 a.m. on WBRZ before the morning drive. Look for an overnight low in the mid-70s.

Even with periods of rain, there will still be many dry hours for the rest of Monday. The capital area should see another lull in storm activity after any morning storms. But by afternoon and evening, yet another round of widely scattered storms will be possible after the atmosphere has had time to recharge. These storms will be hit-or-miss in nature, but also have the capability of producing heavy rain. Temperatures will top out near 90° on Monday.

Up Next: Wet weather continues through much of the workweek with several periods of showers and storms likely. Rain coverage looks highs particularly high Tuesday through Thursday as a plume of rich moisture overspreads the region. Associated storms will be heavy rainmakers, and with already wet soils from the rainy pattern, isolated instances of standing water are not out of the question. As a baseline, 1-3" of rain is possible across southeast Louisiana over the next week. Rain will keep temperatures in check, with highs remaining in the 80s on some days. By the weekend, highs return to the 90s as rain coverage begins to scale back.

The Tropics: The entire Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and no tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

