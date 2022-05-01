84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday PM Forecast: Sunny skies to finish out your weekend

1 hour 24 minutes ago Sunday, May 01 2022 May 1, 2022 May 01, 2022 3:13 PM May 01, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Looks like we are dodging those summertime like showers this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: This afternoon we are watching out for some sneaky showers. No heavy downpours expected but a quick sprinkle is not out of the picture. We will not be seeing a big cool down tonight. Temperatures overnight will get into the high-60s but increasing cloud cover overnight could keep some parts feeling warmer. Waking up on Monday, the muggies will still be here but not for much longer. We will begin to see some drying out in the forecast as we go throughout the day on Monday. A chance for a quick shower is possible but not likely on Monday afternoon.

Up Next: Overnight we begin to see some clearing out and our temperatures will get into the high-60s. After Monday temperatures around the area are going to be knocking on 90°! Tuesday through Thursday will be steamy. If we do not quite reach 90° it will surely feel like it. The first week of May will be feeling a lot more like summer. Daytime highs will be in the high-80s and overnight lows in the high-60s. The next chance of rain does not come into the forecast until late Thursday evening.

