Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Sunny skies to finish out your weekend
Looks like we are dodging those summertime like showers this afternoon.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: This afternoon we are watching out for some sneaky showers. No heavy downpours expected but a quick sprinkle is not out of the picture. We will not be seeing a big cool down tonight. Temperatures overnight will get into the high-60s but increasing cloud cover overnight could keep some parts feeling warmer. Waking up on Monday, the muggies will still be here but not for much longer. We will begin to see some drying out in the forecast as we go throughout the day on Monday. A chance for a quick shower is possible but not likely on Monday afternoon.
Up Next: Overnight we begin to see some clearing out and our temperatures will get into the high-60s. After Monday temperatures around the area are going to be knocking on 90°! Tuesday through Thursday will be steamy. If we do not quite reach 90° it will surely feel like it. The first week of May will be feeling a lot more like summer. Daytime highs will be in the high-80s and overnight lows in the high-60s. The next chance of rain does not come into the forecast until late Thursday evening.
Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garth Brooks rocks Tiger Stadium on Saturday night
-
Garth Brooks fans roll up early for a party before the party
-
Fans have special plans for the Garth Brooks concert
-
Garth Brooks just as fired up as fans at pre-concert press conference
-
Officials break ground on new Intracoastal Canal Bridge project