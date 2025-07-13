Sunday PM Forecast: Storm chances grow as tropical moisture approaches

Typical summer heat and afternoon storms stick around early week. However, a tropical disturbance could bring a much wetter pattern starting on Thursday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lows will bottom out near 74 degrees under mostly clear skies. The pattern will be much more of the same on Monday. We start off hot and humid, before storms begin to pop by the afternoon. Isolated to scattered storms are expected, with downpours and frequent lightning possible in thunderstorms. Highs will top out near 93 degrees.

Up Next: We will see a bit less afternoon storms Tuesday and Wednesday, with spotty to isolated coverage. Highs will reach into the mid 90s as a result, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Abundant tropical moisture will reach us by Thursday, as a tropical disturbance approaches the area. This will lead to multiple very wet days. 2-4" of rain will be possible with isolated higher amounts. Isolated instances of flash flooding will also be possible. Exact details are still being determined, so check in often for new information. More about the possible development of the system is below.

The Tropics: A weak area of low pressure near the Southeast coast is expected to move across Florida and into the northeastern Gulf by Tuesday. Conditions could become marginally favorable for slow tropical development as it moves west through the Gulf later this week. Regardless of development, heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding in parts of Florida and along the north-central Gulf Coast from mid to late week.

– Balin

