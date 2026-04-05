Sunday PM Forecast: Starting the week with jackets, ending with a familiar spring feel

After a dreary Easter Sunday, the new week will kick off with a cooler and crisp feel under a mixture of clouds and sun. That said, the signature Louisiana warmth and humidity are lurking and will return before the week is up.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will stick around as a weak disturbance slides through the area overnight. This could kick up some light, patchy rain before dawn, primarily south of I-10/12. Early morning commuters driving toward New Orleans might come across a few of these. Nevertheless, these showers won’t amount to much and will quickly push east as the sun comes up. Take a light jacket in the morning, as temperatures will start off in the mid-50s. Early cloud cover will eventually thin out as the day progresses. A boost in sunshine will be enough to push thermometers into the lower 70s by afternoon. A slight breeze out of the northeast will keep the air feeling fresh and less sticky as opposed to what was felt last week.

Up Next: As skies clear out into Tuesday morning, temperatures will tumble into the middle and upper 40s, marking the coolest start of the week. However, the mostly clear sky will work to warm highs substantially by afternoon, into the upper 70s. Tuesday looks to be a beautiful and dry day across the board.

By Wednesday, the pattern begins favoring daytime pop-up showers and thunderstorms again. It won’t be a washout, but keep an umbrella handy in the event of a passing afternoon downpour. It’s pretty much the same story for Thursday and Friday, too, though storm coverage should trend a bit lower. Temperatures will climb steadily through late week, with highs returning to the 80s and lows settling in the 60s. The weekend is shaping up to be warm and slightly muggy. While such a setup often promotes storm development, a building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will work against storms this weekend. So ironically, this may save more outdoor plans by keeping pop-up storms fewer and farther between.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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