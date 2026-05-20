Ascension Parish government, Council on Aging breaks ground on new Senior Wellness Center in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish government and the parish Council on Aging broke ground on a new Senior Wellness Center in Prairieville on Wednesday morning.

The new center, located on Enterprise Avenue, aims to expand wellness programming, recreation opportunities, social services and quality-of-life resources for senior residents across Ascension

The project comes with a $3.9 million price tag and will also include congregate meal services, recreation and educational opportunities, transportation assistance, socialization programs and additional senior support services.