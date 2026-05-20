Winning Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE — Four more winners have claimed prizes from the record-breaking April 29 Powerball drawing that produced 11 million-dollar-plus winning tickets in Louisiana.

Dean Francis of Denham Springs claimed his $1 million prize on May 7, taking home $730,000 after state and federal tax withholdings. He purchased his ticket from RaceTrac #2569 at 27877 Juban Road in Denham Springs.

On May 11, Karla Browning of Baton Rouge claimed her $2 million prize after purchasing her ticket from Circle K #9723 at 4851 O'Neal Lane in Baton Rouge. She took home $1,460,000 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Kimberly Horton of Shreveport and Jacquelyn Green of Alexandria each claimed $2 million prizes, with both taking home about $1.46 million after state and federal tax withholdings.

Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson said these winners represent millions of dollars won in the state and encouraged anyone holding an unclaimed winning ticket to sign the back to protect their claim.

Winning tickets for draw-style games must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.