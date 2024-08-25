Sunday PM Forecast: Spotty early-week storms, midweek moisture improvement

The workweek begins on a hot note with highs soaring into the upper-90s. While storms will be of the hit-or-miss variety early in the week, that could change by midweek as overall moisture content improves.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon storms will come to an end on Sunday evening. An exception will be made for communities along the coast where a few overnight storms could fire. Elsewhere, a few clouds will linger into the night as temperatures bottom out in the middle-60s. Monday will feature a mixture of clouds and sun. Temperatures will climb high into the upper-90s for yet another afternoon. While there will be humidity to feel, it won't be high enough to require a heat alert. Peak-feels like temperatures could reach 105° in Baton Rouge - a few degrees under Heat Advisory criteria. Spotty afternoon storms are also on the table, especially south. However, there will be less overall activity as compared to Sunday.

Up Next: Tuesday could end up a degree or two warmer than Monday, but the overarching weather theme will remain the same. Expect another partly sunny and hot day with hit-or-miss afternoon storms. By midweek, moisture content improves throughout the region. This will provide better opportunities for measurable rainfall beginning on Wednesday. Isolated to scattered storms will develop on a daily basis, perhaps providing some much-needed rainfall. Rain totals will vary across the area. Over 1" is possible in the next week along and south of the interstate system. Expected rainfall gradually decreases to the north.

The Tropics: No tropical development is anticipated in the next week across the entire Atlantic Basin.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

