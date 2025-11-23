Sunday PM Forecast: Several temperature swings leading up to Thanksgiving

Warmth, humidity, and storms will make a fast return to the Capital Area early in the week, but will not possess much staying power. A strong cold front is set to arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a quiet night with a few passing high clouds at times. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Even that is mild for the time of year, despite being noticeably cooler than many mornings in the last week. Several changes will be felt on Monday as a warm front moves through the region. A mostly sunny and comfortable morning will turn partly sunny and muggy by afternoon. Winds will also increase out of the south and southeast, boosting highs into the lower 80s again. Such an environment will support isolated showers and thunderstorms by mid-to-late afternoon. While widespread activity is not anticipated, a few downpours could affect the evening commute. Clouds will continue to increase after dark as humidity peaks, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms persisting overnight.

Up Next: Another cold front will slide into the region on Tuesday, triggering a broken line of showers and storms. An all-day washout is not the expectation, but more than half should see measurable rain at some point. There might even be a strong storm or two, but widespread severe weather looks unlikely.

The associated cold front will finally push the moisture east by late Tuesday, resulting in a drier and cooler Wednesday. A more notable change will follow a secondary cold front that will pass on Wednesday afternoon. This front appears strong enough to drop temperatures into the low 40s early on Thanksgiving, with upper 30s possible for early Black Friday shoppers. Afternoon highs on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday will run a few degrees below average, peaking in the mid-60s. The dip in temperatures will be brief, as early indications point to another warmup next weekend, along with the eventual return of rain.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all remains quiet moving into the final week of hurricane season. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

