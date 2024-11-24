Sunday PM Forecast: Several fronts this week, the biggest on Thanksgiving

Although a warming trend will continue into Monday, it appears short-lived. The Storm Station is tracking several key features, each influencing the local weather in a big way.

Tonight & Tomorrow: All will be quiet on Sunday night. A south wind will continue to push warmer air into the region through the overnight hours, resulting in lows near 60° in the Baton Rouge Metro. That's about 15° warmer than Sunday morning's low. The warming trend continues into Monday. Then, highs will make a run for the lower-80s. The record high in Baton Rouge is 84° (1921, 1910, 1904). Some might even notice a muggy feel to the air. Rain chances appear low through most of the daytime hours. However, spotty showers will become possible late Monday as a cold front draws near.

Up Next: Each day will bring a unique set of weather conditions leading up to Thanksgiving, all tied to several frontal passages:

Frontal Passage #1 (Monday Night) - Whereas Monday will bring forth highs in the 80s, expect Tuesday to be relatively cooler and less muggy behind a cold front. This front will also bring an increase in clouds late Monday, along with some spotty showers. This will not be a significant rain, and much of it will pass while most are sleeping. Tuesday looks to be a dry day.

Front Passage #2 (Wednesday) - Front #1 will stall near the coast on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, it will retreat northward through the Capital Area as a warm front. The result will be an increase in clouds and temperatures on Wednesday. Highs could make another run for 80°, and the muggy feel will make a return. Rain chances will be slim with this front.

Front Passage #3 (Thanksgiving) - This front is the big one. While the exact timing is still questionable, all indications point toward a strong cold front passage on Turkey Day. This will leave behind significantly cooler temperatures next weekend - likely cooler than the last fall chill. The cold front also will bring forth isolated showers and thunderstorms. For now, Thanksgiving features the best shot at rain in the next 7 days.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

