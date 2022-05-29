Sunday PM Forecast: More clouds and humidity this afternoon

More blue skies this Sunday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some clouds in the skies today as we begin to see more moisture moving into the area. We will not see any rain today. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, and we will see more clouds waking up on Monday morning. On Monday we see the dry, clear trend begin to change. Temperatures peak in the low 90s with a chance for some afternoon showers. Most people will not even see rain on Monday.

Up Next: Not much change in the forecast as we head into the workweek. By Tuesday morning the muggies will be back in the forecast. Temperatures will continue to increase into the low 90s throughout the week. The humidity starts to increase as well making a few stray showers possible in the afternoon hours. The same warm humid pattern will stick around until Saturday. Some people will go without seeing any showers this week, but everyone will be feeling the humidity.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 48 hours.

The Storm Station is watching a broad area of low pressure forecast to form over the southwest Gulf of Mexico or the northwestern Caribbean Sea with 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Click here to see the 7-day forecast.