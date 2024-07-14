Sunday PM Forecast: Heat remains for now, with a pattern shift by late week

Another Heat Advisory is in place for Monday, and several more are possible in the days to follow. However, there are some signs of an eventual pattern shift. That could reduce temperatures and increase the amount of storms by next weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any spots of leftover shower activity will diminish after dark, leaving behind mostly clear skies into early Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper-70s to near 80° in Baton Rouge. The heat streak doesn't let up on Monday. Look for a high temperature in the mid to upper-90s. The steam machine will be working overtime, placing peak feels-like temperatures closer to 110°. That meets Heat Advisory criteria, and another one will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Even though the capital area has already seen a handful of hot days like these, keep hydrating and looking out for the signs of heat illness. The combination of heat and humidity at this level is enough to lead to dehydration, especially if overexerting yourself for too long outdoors.

The only heat relief will be in the form of isolated showers and storms popping off during the afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but roughly a third of the area will benefit from a rain-cooling shower.

Up Next: The pattern supports a continuation of high heat and humidity with afternoon pop-up storms through Wednesday. However, there are signs of an eventual pattern change. An approaching cool front from the north will help "squeeze" out more moisture by the end of the workweek. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will begin on Thursday and last through the weekend. The enhanced cloudiness and rain coverage should press down temperatures. The details surrounding said period of storminess will become clearer in a few days. Be sure to stay up to date with the Storm Station as new data arrives, especially if planning any outdoor events next weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.