Sunday PM Forecast: frost/freeze potential early week, rain returns by Wednesday

Through Tuesday morning, lows will stay in the 30's, with frost and some light freezes remaining a possibility. Temperatures will start to warm by Wednesday, with rain chances also returning.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to rapidly fall in the overnight hours. Dewpoints have come up a bit from yesterday, and this will limit how cold we get. Lows will be near 39 degrees under clear skies. Frost will be a possibility north of the I-10/12 corridor. Freezes look a lot less likely tonight, but it cannot be ruled out along and north of the state line. More seasonable conditions are expected Monday. Highs will get near 67 degrees with plentiful sunshine.

Up Next: Expect very similar conditions to last through Tuesday. Lows will remain in the 30's, with highs in the 60's. Changes will start to be noticed by Wednesday. Moisture will begin to increase ahead of a low pressure system with an associated warm front. This will increase temperatures, as well as rain chances. Guidance has come into a bit better agreement on a cold front passage Thursday. While this will first increase rain chances, it will then bring cooler & drier conditions to end the week. Winds look to flip back out of the south over the weekend. This will once again bring an increase in temperatures and rain chances. Confidence is rather low in next weekends forecast at this time, and further adjustments will likely be made. Overall, get ready for a roller coaster of conditions!





The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially comes to and end on Saturday.

