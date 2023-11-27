Sunday PM Forecast: Cool and dry for the first half of the week

Tonight & Tomorrow: Despite some spotty light rain in the capital city during the morning, the rest of Sunday turned out sunnier and warmer than initially expected. A cold front will pass through on Sunday evening, setting us up for a much chillier start to the workweek. We anticipate a few high clouds into early Monday morning, and it will be cold. Morning lows should dip into the upper-30s. Coats will be needed as we head out the door!

Although we start the day with a fair amount of sunshine, high clouds eventually return. By late afternoon and evening, we’ll see skies turning partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It’ll be a chilly day too, with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Up Next: Although clouds return on Monday night, they’ll exit the following morning. In fact, Tuesday looks like a mainly sunny day! An area of high pressure will controls our weather pattern for the time being, keeping us cool and dry at least through Wednesday.

However, that high will scoot east on Thursday, allowing winds to return out of the south. Not only will this warm us up for the end of the week, but it will also allow moisture to return. Rain chances begin increasing on Thursday evening and stick around through the weekend. While it is still way too far out to try to dig into the details, the overall pattern seems to support more unsettled weather late this week and into the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the next 7 days. It is also worth noting that the last day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

