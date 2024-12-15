Sunday PM Forecast: Continued warmth, morning fog potential, and an eventual cooldown

The Storm Station expects a continuation of the warm pattern through midweek. Morning fog might also be an issue for some commutes. But eventually the pattern begins to shift as a cold front slides through the region.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region on Sunday night. Patchy dense fog is not off the table late. Should that occur, be sure to use the low beam headlines and be ready to encounter any slowdowns for the morning drive. Overnight lows will run about 20° above average, in the low to mid-60s. It will still be unseasonably mild on Monday with a high in the upper-70s, close to 80°. There will be enough warm and humidity to pop a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. These will be of the isolated variety, with roughly a third of the Capital Area encountering them. After nightfall, there will be a short period of clearing as leftover showers fizzle out. That will be followed by areas of fog late.

Up Next: Both Tuesday and Wednesday feature a morning fog potential, which could make for slower commutes and gloomier starts to the day. Both afternoons will also feature a continuation of same warm conditions. Rain will be difficult to find, especially on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, an approaching cold front could spark some spotty showers late in the day or during the evening. Behind the front, temperatures will cool off and sunshine will dominate skies. Everyone will notice this beginning Thursday. In fact, a reinforcing shot of cool air will send highs and lows even cooler over the weekend - just in time to welcome Astronomical Winter on Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

