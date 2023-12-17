Sunday PM Forecast: Chilly morning starts for the beginning of this upcoming week

Since the clouds have cleared, the next several mornings will be quite chilly. There is the potential for the 2nd freeze of the season in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will drop quickly after the sun sets. This will allow us to get to around 40 degrees in the morning under clear skies. Don't forget the jackets when heading out of the door. Tomorrow will have plentiful sunshine. Our high temperature over performed a bit today, so the forecasted high temperature for tomorrow was raised to 66 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph. This will be a great day for any outdoor plans or activities.

Up Next: Lows on Tuesday morning could be in the middle to lower 30's. There is a chance the capital area could get down to freezing. Tuesday will be cooler than Monday because of dry cold front that will move through Monday evening. High's are forecasted to be around 58 degrees. Cloud cover and temperatures will pick up as we get closer towards the end of the week. Our next storm system could move through over the weekend.

