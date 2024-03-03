Sunday PM Forecast: Better opportunities for rain as we start the week

Better opportunities for showers and storms arrive as we begin a new workweek. The Storm Station is tracking the potential for locally heavy rain and perhaps a strong storm or two.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any spotty showers that can develop early Sunday evening will quickly dissipate as the night progresses. Although mostly dry, low clouds increase overnight. A few areas of patchy dense fog will be possible. Fog chances are higher near bodies of water as a southeasterly wind channels sea fog inland. Elsewhere, a slight breeze should help limit the fog potential somewhat. Nevertheless, a Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for much of the region through 9 a.m. Monday. Overnight lows will be mild, in the mid-60s.

Monday starts off with overcast skies. A few cloud breaks are possible by afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies remain. Highs still manage to approach the 80° mark, which is well above average. The pattern becomes more favorable for shower and thunderstorm activity by Monday afternoon. Rain starts off very spotty in nature but increases in coverage as we get closer to the evening. Some storms may be slow-moving, resulting in locally heavy rainfall. A few spots could see nuisance flooding or standing water concerns as a result. There is also an outside chance for a strong storm or two capable of producing large hail and/or damaging wind gusts.

Up Next: The pattern remains unsettled Monday night and Tuesday, but the exact details and timing of storms are still unclear. Regardless, we keep rain chances elevated at least through Tuesday. Anywhere from 1-4” of rain is possible through midweek, with locally higher amounts possible. A dry air influence knocks our rain chances down significantly on Wednesday and Thursday. However, moisture returns on Friday as a cold front draws near. That will give us another shot at some rain before the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

